New Orleans Music Exchange building on Magazine Street to become seafood restaurant

A year after the untimely death of beloved New Orleans Music Exchange owner Jimmy Glickman , the bright blue building at the corner of Magazine and Louisiana is slated to become a seafood restaurant, according to plans pending before the City Planning Commission on Tuesday. Hieu Doan of Namese is seeking to change the use of the building at 3340 Magazine to a standard dine-in restaurant with alcohol sales, according to an application scheduled to be heard before the City Planning Commission today .

