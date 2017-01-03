New Orleans mother 'can't remember' fingering son as shooting culprit 11 months ago
Will Moffett, 36, began standing trial Monday for attempted second-degree murder. Moffett, accused of shooting his mother's former boyfriend last February during an argument in the East Riverside neighborhood, faces 10 to 50 years in prison if found guilty as charged.
