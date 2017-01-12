New Orleans man faces federal murder, gun, conspiracy charges

Kwame Fleming, 26, was indicted Thursday on various charges, including murder using a gun, according to court records. A 26-year-old New Orleans man was indicted Thursday on federal charges of murder using a firearm, use of guns during violent crimes and conspiracy charges that involve carjacking, robbery and marijuana distribution, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite's office.

