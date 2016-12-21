New Orleans man arrested in fatal crash at Bonnabel Boat Launch in Metairie
A New Orleans man was arrested early Monday morning after the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman was found dead inside of a minivan submerged underwater at the Bonnabel Boat Launch in Metairie. A New Orleans man was arrested early Monday morning after the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman was found dead inside of a minivan submerged underwater at the Bonnabel Boat Launch in Metairie .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|4 hr
|Chief
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|nuffing woiks burp
|20,765
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 24
|fatuous1
|1
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Dec 21
|MarkJ-
|15
|Assistance needed from nola resident
|Dec 18
|Reality
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC