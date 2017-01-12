New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club marks 140th year at anniversary party
Though a type of tennis started off as the sport of royalty -- King Henry VIII was a fan -- it wasn't until 1873 that lawn tennis was created by an Englishman. It didn't take too long for it to catch on in the U.S., as evidenced by the New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club marking its 140th anniversary in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedric Richmond
|11 hr
|crybabywatch
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Sun
|Previous Employee
|4
|Lawyers(judges)
|Sun
|Kkrraaapppp
|3
|any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16)
|Fri
|jay
|7
|Katie MacDougall
|Jan 11
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|mike anderson
|Jan 10
|john
|1
|sarah anderson
|Jan 10
|john
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC