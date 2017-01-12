New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club marks 14...

New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club marks 140th year at anniversary party

13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Though a type of tennis started off as the sport of royalty -- King Henry VIII was a fan -- it wasn't until 1873 that lawn tennis was created by an Englishman. It didn't take too long for it to catch on in the U.S., as evidenced by the New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club marking its 140th anniversary in 2016.

