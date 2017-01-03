New Orleans' last homicide of 2016 preliminarily ruled justifiable, NOPD says

The last homicide of 2016 has preliminarily been classified as a justifiable self-defense shooting of a suspected armed robber who wounded the man who fatally shot him, the New Orleans Police Department said. New Orleans' last homicide of 2016 has preliminarily been classified as a justifiable self-defense shooting of a suspected armed robber who wounded the man who fatally shot him, the Police Department said Wednesday .

