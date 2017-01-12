New Orleans judge overturned after de...

New Orleans judge overturned after declaring mistrial opposed by state and defense

Lottie Hibbler, 34, has been jailed more than two years while awaiting trial on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, after authorities said she attempted to smother with a pillow a disabled Hollygrove man who was in her sister's care in order for the siblings to rob him of belongings. The New Orleans judge criticized this week by a watchdog group for presiding over one of the two least-efficient sections of Criminal District Court found a novel way to delay yet another trial Thursday .

