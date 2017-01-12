New Orleans judge overturned after declaring mistrial opposed by state and defense

Lottie Hibbler, 34, has been jailed more than two years while awaiting trial on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, after authorities said she attempted to smother with a pillow a disabled Hollygrove man who was in her sister's care in order for the siblings to rob him of belongings. The New Orleans judge criticized this week by a watchdog group for presiding over one of the two least-efficient sections of Criminal District Court found a novel way to delay yet another trial Thursday .

