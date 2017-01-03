New Orleans jail leader outlines plan to improve conditions, recommends additional building

The independent administrator in charge of running the city's jail presented a wide-ranging plan Wednesday for improving conditions at the lockup, a long-awaited blueprint intended to accelerate the hiring of new deputies and reduce inmate violence. The administrator, Gary D. Maynard, also recommended that the city construct an 89-bed addition - a separate building often referred to as a Phase III facility - to accommodate Orleans Justice Center inmates suffering from serious mental health issues.

