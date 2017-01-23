New Orleans gangland assassin 'Rabbit' Stewart describes series of murders on streets of New Orleans

Gregory "Rabbit" Stewart chronicled killing after gangland killing on the streets of New Orleans, naming guns, shooters, vehicles and motives behind a litany of slayings as the admitted gangland assassin began his turn on the witness stand Tuesday in the federal racketeering trial of 10 accused members of the "39'ers" gang. Stewart, 25, is the government's star witness against his accused former associates in an alleged heroin-dealing conspiracy backed by frequent killings.

