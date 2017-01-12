New Orleans East murder victim died from gunshot wound, coroner says

Family members hold a vigil for Louis Monroe who was shot to death Saturday on the front lawn of their home on Dale Street while behind them New Orleans Police investigate the homicide of a male on Warfield St. between Reynes and Dale Streets on Monday, January 9, 2017. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com A 52-year-old man whose body was found in New Orleans East Jan. 7 died from a gunshot wound, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.