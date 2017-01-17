New Orleans East murder attempt gets man 15-year sentence
Christopher Carter, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, in connection with the November 2015 shooting of a man in New Orleans East. Carter was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
