New Orleans East man sentenced to time served for manslaughter of best friend

Shane McCallon, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday and was sentenced to time served in connection with the fatal shooting of his best friend, 18-year-old Tirrell Jackson, who died in a Curran Road apartment on Feb. 12, 2012. A New Orleans East man cut short his murder trial Thursday afternoon by pleading guilty to manslaughter in the February 2012 fatal shooting of his best friend, then was sentenced to time served for the crime.

