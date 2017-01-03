New Orleans Cigar Box Festival

New Orleans Cigar Box Festival

Amzie Adams is one of the local performers featured at this year's Cigar Box Fest [Photo courtesy Amzie Adams] The New Orleans Cigar Box Guitar Festival is a cultural and musical celebration of handmade stringed instruments happening January 19-21 at the Old U.S. Mint and Frenchmen Theatre. The three-day event begins Thursday, January 19 at the Old U.S. Mint with a special New Orleans premiere screening of the Max Shores documentary Songs Inside The Box .

