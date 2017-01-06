New Orleans celebrates Bowie's birthday
New Orleans celebrated the life of David Bowie with a memorial parade through the French Quarter following his death last year, just two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his monumental final album Blackstar . On Jan. 16, 2016, members of Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Arcade Fire led a parade from the hall to the Mississippi River, attracting hundreds of people dressed as spiders from Mars, goblin kings and queens and dukes of all colors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coon Azz
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Where's WDSU? Channel 6 dropped from DirecTV li...
|22 hr
|rouxno
|2
|removing confederate monuments in new orleans, ...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|"city church of new orleans", located on the i-... (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|City Church of NOLA
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|New group' wants lawmakers to consider legalizi...
|Jan 2
|Sneek Blee
|4
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Jan 2
|Cocaine Katie
|16
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC