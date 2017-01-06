New Orleans celebrates Bowie's birthday

New Orleans celebrates Bowie's birthday

New Orleans celebrated the life of David Bowie with a memorial parade through the French Quarter following his death last year, just two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his monumental final album Blackstar . On Jan. 16, 2016, members of Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Arcade Fire led a parade from the hall to the Mississippi River, attracting hundreds of people dressed as spiders from Mars, goblin kings and queens and dukes of all colors.

