New Orleans Bourbon Festival names spirits, speaker lineup
The first New Orleans Bourbon Festival is slated for March 24 to 26, with seminars, grand tastings, dinners and an industry awards brunch. If the idea of sipping an array of bourbons while surrounded by like-minded fans of the spirit sounds like heaven, then the first New Orleans Bourbon Festival may have a spot on your calendar.
