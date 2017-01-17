New Orleans Backpage prostitution ads now listed as dating ads, human trafficking experts say
Backpage.com, which congressional leaders say for years has knowingly aided human traffickers through listings on the website, was supposed to shut down its erotic services section where most prostitution ads were posted. But in New Orleans, people posting ads for prostitution have found an easy workaround: Just post them in the section reserved for people looking for dates.
