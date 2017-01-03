Nerd speed dating is cool, as we found out at Comic Con New Orleans: Video
As Mother Nature would have it, nerds are attracted to other nerds. For seven years now, upstate New Yorker Ryan Glitch has expedited the courting process among eligible comic book convention bachelors and bachelorettes with a service titled Sci-Fi Speed Dating.
