Murder trial opens in Lower 9th Ward ...

Murder trial opens in Lower 9th Ward mass shooting that killed 2, disabled 2 toddlers

From left, Blair Thomas, 23, and Joseph Nelson, 26, are standing trial for murder this week in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Lower 9th Ward that left two dead and five wounded -- including two toddler boys -- in the 5400 block of Burgundy Street on Aug. 10, 2014. It was one of New Orleans' most notorious recent mass shootings, a 2014 drive-by attack outside a home in the 5400 block of Burgundy Street in the Lower 9th Ward that left two people dead and five others injured, including two toddler boys who survived gunshots to their heads.

