Mayor Landrieu, New Orleans council want Obamacare preserved
With a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan , R-Wisconsin, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell , R-Kentucky, Wednesday Landrieu said a repeal would jeopardize health insurance coverage for one out of every five Louisiana residents. It also shakes the financial confidence of health care providers, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|6 hr
|lalady
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Wed
|Ghost with the most
|1
|molly lawenskii (Feb '15)
|Jan 16
|Guest
|3
|Cedric Richmond
|Jan 16
|crybabywatch
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jan 15
|Previous Employee
|4
|Lawyers(judges)
|Jan 15
|Kkrraaapppp
|3
|any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16)
|Jan 13
|jay
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC