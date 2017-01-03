Mark: Wizard World returns to service NOLA nerd culture

Mark: Wizard World returns to service...

The time has once again arrived when downtown New Orleans is overtaken by superheroes, time travelers, and a bat-toting bad guy with a knack for colorful language. Wizard World Comic Con set up shop in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for a weekend full of celebrities, artists, and all things nerd.

