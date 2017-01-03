Mark: Wizard World returns to service NOLA nerd culture
The time has once again arrived when downtown New Orleans is overtaken by superheroes, time travelers, and a bat-toting bad guy with a knack for colorful language. Wizard World Comic Con set up shop in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for a weekend full of celebrities, artists, and all things nerd.
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nola resident requested to help true love
|1 hr
|Blueroses2565
|1
|Coon Azz
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
|Where's WDSU? Channel 6 dropped from DirecTV li...
|Jan 6
|rouxno
|2
|removing confederate monuments in new orleans, ...
|Jan 4
|ThomasA
|2
|"city church of new orleans", located on the i-... (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|City Church of NOLA
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|New group' wants lawmakers to consider legalizi...
|Jan 2
|Sneek Blee
|4
