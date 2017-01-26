Man wanted for attempted murder arres...

Man wanted for attempted murder arrested after car and foot chase, New Orleans police say

A man wanted for attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm was arrested Thursday after a brief car and foot chase, police said. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers attempted to pull over an orange Dodge Journey near Almonaster Avenue and N. Tonti Street for having an expired license plate.

