Man wanted for attempted murder arrested after car and foot chase, New Orleans police say
A man wanted for attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm was arrested Thursday after a brief car and foot chase, police said. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers attempted to pull over an orange Dodge Journey near Almonaster Avenue and N. Tonti Street for having an expired license plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|10 hr
|mike w
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,781
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
|Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11)
|Jan 22
|Disappointed
|11
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|molly lawenskii (Feb '15)
|Jan 16
|Guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC