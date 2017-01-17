Man stabbed near Superdome, New Orleans police says
A 29-year-old man was stabbed at Poydras Street and South Claiborne Avenue, near the Superdome, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, New Orleans Police said. The victim was involved in an argument with another man at Poydras Street and South Claiborne Avenue when the other man pulled a knife and stabbed him, police said in a preliminary report.
