Man shot dead at Warfield and Reynes identified by New Orleans coroner
A 37-year-old man has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night in New Orleans East. Wilbert Thomas, 37, was identified as the man who died from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Reynes and Warfield streets.
