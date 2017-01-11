Man pleads guilty in New Orleans to possession of child pornography
A 34-year-old New Orleans man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite. Dwight Joseph Jr. pleaded guilty to possession of images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children under the age of 12. Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Joseph's home Sept.
