Man killed by New Orleans police officer was suspect in armed robberies: NOPD
The man fatally shot by a New Orleans police officer in New Orleans East was one of two armed-robbery suspects targeted in an undercover operation Tuesday afternoon by the NOPD's TIGER unit, a tactical team dedicated to cracking down on armed robberies, Superintendent Michael Harrison said. Police did not release names of either suspected robber or the officer who shot one of the suspects Tuesday night.
