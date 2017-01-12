Man booked with second-degree murder in New Year's Day shooting in Mid-City
Tarik Smith, 25, turned himself in to the NOPD on Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting in Mid-City that left 40-year-old Joseph Smith dead, police said. A 25-year-old man turned himself in to police Thursday in connection with a New Year's Day fatal shooting on D'Hemecourt Street in Mid-City.
