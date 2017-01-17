Man arrested in Desire shooting that left 1 injured: NOPD
Daries Smith, 21, was arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning in the Desire Development area. A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of Ursula Spencer Way, in the Desire Development neighborhood, New Orleans police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|2 hr
|lalady
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Wed
|Ghost with the most
|1
|molly lawenskii (Feb '15)
|Jan 16
|Guest
|3
|Cedric Richmond
|Jan 16
|crybabywatch
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jan 15
|Previous Employee
|4
|Lawyers(judges)
|Jan 15
|Kkrraaapppp
|3
|any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16)
|Jan 13
|jay
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC