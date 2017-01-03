Man arrested after Mid-City stabbing during argument 'over DVDs': NOPD
New Orleans police say Danny Pilot stabbed a man in the chest after an argument on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City Wednesday night, Jan. 5, 2017. An argument, apparently over DVDs, led to the stabbing of a man in the chest on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City Wednesday night , New Orleans police said.
