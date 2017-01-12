Man accused of burglarizing Little Woods home arrested, New Orelans police say
A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday less than an hour after he burglarized a home in the Little Woods area, New Orleans police said. The victim told police when she came home around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday she noticed that the lights were on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers(judges)
|9 hr
|helper
|2
|Katie MacDougall
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Cheapskate
|6
|mike anderson
|Jan 10
|john
|1
|sarah anderson
|Jan 10
|john
|2
|Nola resident requested to help true love
|Jan 9
|Blueroses2565
|1
|Coon Azz
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC