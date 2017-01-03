Man accused in student financial aid ...

Man accused in student financial aid fraud pleads guilty

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

He owned and operated a printing company in Harvey. In early 2013, prosecutors said he conspired with student applicants to produce fraudulent high school transcripts and diplomas, as well as fraudulent GED certificates and transcripts, which were sent to the Office of Admissions at Delgado Community College in New Orleans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
removing confederate monuments in new orleans, ... 13 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 1
"city church of new orleans", located on the i-... (Jun '12) 20 hr City Church of NOLA 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
New group' wants lawmakers to consider legalizi... Mon Sneek Blee 4
African Americans for Donald Trump Mon Cocaine Katie 16
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Mon Chief 3
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,930

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC