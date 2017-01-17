Man, 44, accused of killing, dismembering Louisiana roommate

A 44-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering a 27-year-old who was living with the suspect's ex-girlfriend in an apartment where detectives found evidence of blood spatters, a big pool of blood and a struggle, authorities said Tuesday. Viusqui Perez-Espinosa was arrested Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Ivis Alexis Portales-Lara, said Lt.

