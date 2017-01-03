Man, 26, accused of forcing sex on girl, 13, at New Orleans motel

Samuelle Powell was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, after New Orleans police say he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl at the Mason Motel on Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans. New Orleans police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old man accused of abducting a 13-year-old girl near a park in Jefferson Parish and then sexually abusing her at a New Orleans motel, booking records show.

