Man, 26, accused of forcing sex on gi...

Man, 26, accused of forcing sex on girl, 13, at New Orleans motel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Samuelle Powell was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, after New Orleans police say he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl at the Mason Motel on Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans. New Orleans police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old man accused of abducting a 13-year-old girl near a park in Jefferson Parish and then sexually abusing her at a New Orleans motel, booking records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coon Azz 4 hr ThomasA 2
News Where's WDSU? Channel 6 dropped from DirecTV li... 6 hr rouxno 2
removing confederate monuments in new orleans, ... Wed ThomasA 2
"city church of new orleans", located on the i-... (Jun '12) Jan 3 City Church of NOLA 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
New group' wants lawmakers to consider legalizi... Jan 2 Sneek Blee 4
African Americans for Donald Trump Jan 2 Cocaine Katie 16
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Orleans Parish was issued at January 06 at 11:54PM CST

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,571

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC