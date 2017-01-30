Louisiana actress opens up about film...

Louisiana actress opens up about film that tackles bullying

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The Louisiana actress ended up not only starring in but also executive-producing the controversial "Love is All You Need?," based on an earlier short film, both from director/co-writer K Rocco Shields. The independent film hit iTunes in November, and Amazon and Google Play in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,786
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Sun Roger DAquin 8
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Jan 26 mike w 6
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Jan 22 now 1
Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11) Jan 22 Disappointed 11
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,399,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC