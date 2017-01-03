Longtime David Duke adviser pleads guilty to running 'pill mill' clinic

Kenneth "Kenny" Knight, longtime adviser for former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, pleaded guilty Thursday to running a "pill mill" clinic in New Orleans East that provided illegal prescriptions for opioids, federal court records show. According to court documents, the 67-year-old Knight , owner of Axcess Medical Clinic, conspired with a doctor, a certified medical assistant and others to illegally provide patients with prescriptions for oxycodone, hydrocodone-acetaminophen and other addictive painkillers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.