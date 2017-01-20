La. officer, woman fatally shot in Ne...

La. officer, woman fatally shot in New Orleans suburb

Read more: Toledo Blade

An off-duty police officer and a woman he was helping were shot and killed today in a New Orleans suburb, and agencies were searching for a man who had been involved with the woman, authorities said. Officer Michael Louviere, 26, of Westwego, was shot in neighboring Marrero, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand told local media.

