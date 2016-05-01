Jazz Fest 2017: Concerts around New Orleans after the festival
Trombone Shorty and his band play on the Acura Stage at Jazz Fest on Sunday, May 1, 2016 in New Orleans. (Photo by Chris Granger, NOLA.com What happens during Jazz Fest on the New Orleans Fair Grounds is really just the beginning of what's on tap in the city's music for those two spring weeks in April and May. The concerts that happen in the hundreds of venues around town once the gates close are as much of an attraction as musicians pour into the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Dudley
|20,790
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Sun
|Roger DAquin
|8
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jan 26
|mike w
|6
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
|Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11)
|Jan 22
|Disappointed
|11
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC