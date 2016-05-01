Jazz Fest 2017: Concerts around New Orleans after the festival

Trombone Shorty and his band play on the Acura Stage at Jazz Fest on Sunday, May 1, 2016 in New Orleans. (Photo by Chris Granger, NOLA.com What happens during Jazz Fest on the New Orleans Fair Grounds is really just the beginning of what's on tap in the city's music for those two spring weeks in April and May. The concerts that happen in the hundreds of venues around town once the gates close are as much of an attraction as musicians pour into the city.

