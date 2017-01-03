Incident that brought SWAT officers to New Orleans East ends peacefully
An incident that brought a police SWAT team to New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon has ended peacefully, police said. Officers had gone to the intersection of Morrison Road and Symmes Avenue, where an armed person "wanted for a number of incidents" was barricaded, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|removing confederate monuments in new orleans, ...
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|"city church of new orleans", located on the i-... (Jun '12)
|Tue
|City Church of NOLA
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|New group' wants lawmakers to consider legalizi...
|Mon
|Sneek Blee
|4
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Mon
|Cocaine Katie
|16
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jan 2
|Chief
|3
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC