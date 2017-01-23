I-10 closed between New Orleans and Baton Rouge due to multiple crashes
Interstate 10 westbound was closed Tuesday morning due to multiple crashes, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Interstate 10 westbound was closed near La.
