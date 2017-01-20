Hundreds march against Trump in New O...

Hundreds march against Trump in New Orleans and 'inaugurate the resistance'

A day of protest in New Orleans began with a mock funeral at the Mississippi River and ended with dozens of protesters linking arms at Duncan Plaza. On Jan. 20, as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President, hundreds of New Orleanians marched in the streets, offering satire in the morning and a massive call to organize against threats to marginalized communities in the afternoon.

