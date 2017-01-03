Heading to New Orleans next weekend? I-10 East at Sorrento to be closed for nearly 3 days
Anyone driving through the Baton Rouge area to New Orleans during the weekend of Jan. 13 will need to map out an alternate travel route. Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed for two and a half days, starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, for work on an overpass near Airline Highway south of Sorrento, state highway officials said Wednesday.
