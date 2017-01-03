Hancock Co. supervisor concerned about new levee project in New Orleans
Officials in Louisiana have said the new levee could provide more protection from hurricanes for both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. But District One Supervisor David Yarborough believes another levee near Hancock County would cripple his district during a major weather event.
