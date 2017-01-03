Guide to dog parks and runs in the New Orleans area

The Storyville Stompers Brass Band leads a second line during a special ribbon cutting ceremony that officially opened the new 5-acre Dog Park located on the north side of Lafreniere Park in Metairie Saturday, January 7, 2012. Dog advocates and city officials have been marshaling forces in recent months to push ahead in determining where to establish new off-leash dog parks in New Orleans.

