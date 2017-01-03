Grace Notes: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy pushes back on quick repeal of Affordable Care Act in rare move

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks during a visit by Vice President elect Mike Pence to New Orleans to campaign for GOP Senate candidate John N. Kennedy at a rally at New Orleans Lakefront Airport Saturday Dec. 3, 2016. In his two years in the U.S. Senate, as well as his prior service in the U.S. House, Bill Cassidy has rarely strayed from the Republican Party's mainstream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.