Girlfriend of man fatally shot by JPSO in New Orleans faces accessory charge
Tyshara Blouin, the girlfriend of a man who was fatally shot by Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies in New Orleans after a police chase Feb. 8, 2016, faces a charge of accessory to aggravated assault with a firearm related to events that occurred the day her boyfriend, Eric Harris, was shot dead. Authorities have said Blouin helped Harris escape the Oakwood Mall where he was accused of pulling a gun on a group of people, leading to the vehicle pursuit.
