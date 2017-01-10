Gentilly, Algiers murder victims identified by New Orleans coroner

Two men killed in separate shootings, one in Gentilly and the other in Algiers, have been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Alfred Hamilton, 27, and Jonathan Wright, 19. Hamilton was shot in the 2500 block of New York Street around 10 p.m. Jan. 9. He was found sitting inside a car parked in a driveway with another man who was also shot, police said. Family members on the scene said the two victims were brothers.

