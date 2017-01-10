Gentilly, Algiers murder victims iden...

Gentilly, Algiers murder victims identified by New Orleans coroner

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Two men killed in separate shootings, one in Gentilly and the other in Algiers, have been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Alfred Hamilton, 27, and Jonathan Wright, 19. Hamilton was shot in the 2500 block of New York Street around 10 p.m. Jan. 9. He was found sitting inside a car parked in a driveway with another man who was also shot, police said. Family members on the scene said the two victims were brothers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katie MacDougall 7 hr Jamie Dundee 4
any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16) 11 hr Cheapskate 6
mike anderson Tue john 1
sarah anderson Tue john 2
Nola resident requested to help true love Mon Blueroses2565 1
Coon Azz Jan 6 ThomasA 2
News Where's WDSU? Channel 6 dropped from DirecTV li... Jan 6 rouxno 2
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,565 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC