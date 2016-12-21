Flood watch in effect until Monday night, up to 5 inches of rain expected
A flood watch remains in effect through Monday night as heavy rains and severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the metro New Orleans area. The National Weather Service expects between 1 and 5 inches of rain to fall across the area, with the heaviest rain expected to hit Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|nuffing woiks burp
|20,765
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|17 hr
|work
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 24
|fatuous1
|1
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Dec 21
|MarkJ-
|15
|Assistance needed from nola resident
|Dec 18
|Reality
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC