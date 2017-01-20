First-year officer, father of 2 killed trying to help apparent accident in suburban New Orleans
Officer Michael Louviere, a "well-liked," first-year officer with the Westwego police force was shot and died early Friday morning while on his way home from work. Westwego Police Chief Dwayne Munch confirmed the officer was shot while he was off duty when he stopped to try to assist with what looked a car crash.
