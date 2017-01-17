Fight outside of New Orleans East party leads to double shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left two men injured Saturday night. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of the South I-10 Service Road.
