Federal trial to begin for 10 defendants tied to 13 murders for New Orleans drug gang
Photo provided by YouTube -- Rapper QP, near center, performs on the song "GTO" as people affiliated with uptown gang the "39ers" stand behind. A federal racketeering trial is set to get underway Monday morning for 10 accused members of a New Orleans street gang that authorities blame for 13 murders within less than two years, including the December 2010 slaying of acclaimed bounce rapper Renatta "Magnolia Shortly" Lowe in a torrent of bullets.
