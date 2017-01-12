Federal trial to begin for 10 defenda...

Federal trial to begin for 10 defendants tied to 13 murders for New Orleans drug gang

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Photo provided by YouTube -- Rapper QP, near center, performs on the song "GTO" as people affiliated with uptown gang the "39ers" stand behind. A federal racketeering trial is set to get underway Monday morning for 10 accused members of a New Orleans street gang that authorities blame for 13 murders within less than two years, including the December 2010 slaying of acclaimed bounce rapper Renatta "Magnolia Shortly" Lowe in a torrent of bullets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) 21 hr Previous Employee 4
Lawyers(judges) Sun Kkrraaapppp 3
any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16) Fri jay 7
Katie MacDougall Jan 11 Jamie Dundee 4
mike anderson Jan 10 john 1
sarah anderson Jan 10 john 2
Nola resident requested to help true love Jan 9 Blueroses2565 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,741 • Total comments across all topics: 277,951,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC