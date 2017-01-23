Family IDs teen killed in Desire Stre...

Family IDs teen killed in Desire Street double shooting

Rayshawn Boullt has been identified by family as the 15-year-old killed in a double shooting that left a 13-year-old boy wounded Saturday night on Desire Street. Rayshawn Boullt has been identified by family as the 15-year-old killed in a double shooting that left a 13-year-old boy wounded Saturday night on Desire Street.

